Shirley Dean Woods

Guest Book
  • "I met Shirley in 1978 at TVA where we both worked and later..."
    - Otis Peterson
  • "Shirley was one of the nicest persons you could ever meet...."
    - Karen Ryan
Service Information
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
37924
(865)-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Caledonia Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley Dean Woods, age 74, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Shirley was a lifelong member of Wooddale Church of Christ where she taught Bible studies and led others by her example in Christ.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lola Woods; brother, William "Bill" Woods; and sisters, Betty Cooper and Wanda Mowell.
She is survived by her brother, John (Patricia) Woods; sisters, Deany Newcomb and Lola (Jim) Wilson; and her beloved pet, Rocky; a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends went in procession to Caledonia Cemetery immediately following the funeral service for the interment.
Bridges Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.