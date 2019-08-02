Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jane (Bishop) Jackson. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jane (Bishop) Jackson, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday March 28.She was born on June 30, 1950 to parents the late Samuel Harley Bishop and Goldie (Rader) Bishop.

She is preceded in death by her husband the great Fiddle Player Arlis Jackson; brother, Everett Bishop; half-brother, Ansel Fields; nephew, Terry Miles; and her precious little granddaughter April Danielle Jones.

She is survived by her older sister, Pearl Miles of Jacksboro; baby brother, Ben Bishop of Corbin, Shirley had three children by first husband, Floyd Jones of Williamsburg, KY, oldest daughter, Janie (Jones) Smith and husband Mike Smith of Jacksboro; twins, Shirley LaRonda (Jones) Gagne; son, Anthony Jones; four precious grandchildren, that she thought the absolute world of, Bethany Baird, Ashley Baird, Daniel Miehlke, and our little Angel April Danielle Jones (AKA "Apie-D"); nephews, Gregg Miles and wife Sherry, Rodney and Dewayne Bishop and kids; niece, Leslie (Bishop) and kid; great niece and nephews, Michelle Miles, Little Greg (Bud) Miles and wife, Brittany, Michael Miles; great great nieces and nephews, Railei, Isabell, Malachi, Kaden, Ayleona and Madelyn.

Shirley moved to LaFollette in 1980 to open her first of a chain of restaurants called the Sunrise Biscuit Shop, now known as the Rainbow Restaurant. She would get up early every morning between 3 – 4 a.m. to make her famous Cat Head Biscuits from scratch, that the Rainbow still makes today, Shirley loved cooking for people and knew no strangers, she made sure every kid in the neighborhood was fed, she was most famous for her pumpkin pies everyone in the family fought over who got the most. She attended West Walden Street Church of God for many years where she and her daughter Janie would sing on Sunday nights, she loved to sing and in later years she and her husband Arlis sang in a Blue Grass Gospel group, "The Solid Faith" with their dear friend Betty and the late Doris Johnson. She and her husband Arlis, son Anthony and grandson Daniel also had a group called "The Bridge Builders". She had may hobbies which included, playing card games like rummy with her grandkids and working in the yard, Shirley loved gardening, fishing and canning veggies, she loved anything that involved being outdoors, she enjoyed staying up all night doing her hair and nails with her youngest daughter, Ronda, but more than anything she loved being with her grandkids, Shirley suffered with sickness for many years, but she is at peace now with our precious Lord.

Visitation was on Monday April 1, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, with the funeral service following with the Pastor Jimmy Ault officiating. Interment was held Tuesday in Sharp Cemetery.

Shirley's guest book may be viewed at

Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

LaFollette Press

April 4, 2019

Shirley Jane (Bishop) Jackson, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday March 28.She was born on June 30, 1950 to parents the late Samuel Harley Bishop and Goldie (Rader) Bishop.She is preceded in death by her husband the great Fiddle Player Arlis Jackson; brother, Everett Bishop; half-brother, Ansel Fields; nephew, Terry Miles; and her precious little granddaughter April Danielle Jones.She is survived by her older sister, Pearl Miles of Jacksboro; baby brother, Ben Bishop of Corbin, Shirley had three children by first husband, Floyd Jones of Williamsburg, KY, oldest daughter, Janie (Jones) Smith and husband Mike Smith of Jacksboro; twins, Shirley LaRonda (Jones) Gagne; son, Anthony Jones; four precious grandchildren, that she thought the absolute world of, Bethany Baird, Ashley Baird, Daniel Miehlke, and our little Angel April Danielle Jones (AKA "Apie-D"); nephews, Gregg Miles and wife Sherry, Rodney and Dewayne Bishop and kids; niece, Leslie (Bishop) and kid; great niece and nephews, Michelle Miles, Little Greg (Bud) Miles and wife, Brittany, Michael Miles; great great nieces and nephews, Railei, Isabell, Malachi, Kaden, Ayleona and Madelyn.Shirley moved to LaFollette in 1980 to open her first of a chain of restaurants called the Sunrise Biscuit Shop, now known as the Rainbow Restaurant. She would get up early every morning between 3 – 4 a.m. to make her famous Cat Head Biscuits from scratch, that the Rainbow still makes today, Shirley loved cooking for people and knew no strangers, she made sure every kid in the neighborhood was fed, she was most famous for her pumpkin pies everyone in the family fought over who got the most. She attended West Walden Street Church of God for many years where she and her daughter Janie would sing on Sunday nights, she loved to sing and in later years she and her husband Arlis sang in a Blue Grass Gospel group, "The Solid Faith" with their dear friend Betty and the late Doris Johnson. She and her husband Arlis, son Anthony and grandson Daniel also had a group called "The Bridge Builders". She had may hobbies which included, playing card games like rummy with her grandkids and working in the yard, Shirley loved gardening, fishing and canning veggies, she loved anything that involved being outdoors, she enjoyed staying up all night doing her hair and nails with her youngest daughter, Ronda, but more than anything she loved being with her grandkids, Shirley suffered with sickness for many years, but she is at peace now with our precious Lord.Visitation was on Monday April 1, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, with the funeral service following with the Pastor Jimmy Ault officiating. Interment was held Tuesday in Sharp Cemetery.Shirley's guest book may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangementsLaFollette PressApril 4, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close