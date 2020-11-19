Shirley McGhee, age 74 of LaFollette, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Nov. 13. He was a lifelong Baptist and was saved at an early age. Shirley's favorite past times were listening to gospel music and watching his beloved Atlanta Braves on TV. He had the sweetest of souls and will be sorely missed.

Shirley could be found regularly at his favorite table of the Subway inside of Walmart, where he would read the sports section of the newspaper while enjoying a Diet Coke and a Three Musketeers bar. Once finished, Shirley loved to visit the watch and clock departments of the store. His final stop would be at the pharmacy where he would chat with friend Daniel Johnson. The family would like to thank the employees of Walmart for the kindness they showed to Shirley.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the ICU staff at Tennova LaFollette Medical Center, Dr. Murugesen Dhandapani, and Dr. Elie Mansour for the compassionate level of care they gave Shirley. The family would also like to express their gratitude to West LaFollette Baptist Church for their prayers and kindness, and the family is deeply thankful to all other friends for their prayers and concern.

Shirley is preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Bessie Hatfield McGhee; brothers, Clifton McGhee and Hildred (Sonny) McGhee; sister, Clara McGhee Prim.

He is survived by his devoted sisters, Margie McGhee and Patricia McGhee of LaFollette, and Lula Belle (James) Meredith of Georgia; brothers, Hobert (Jewell) McGhee of Jacksboro, and Glenn (Brenda) McGhee of Ohio; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Monday Nov. 16, at Campbell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour and the Bro. Jerry Crutchfield officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a donation to their favorite charity in Shirley's memory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asked that anyone attending please wear a mask.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 19, 2020

