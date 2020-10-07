Sonya Faye Wilson Dople, age 46, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mae Oma McKamey Wilson; grandparents, Link and Osie McKamey, Luther and Dicie Wilson.
She is survived by her children, Gage, Kayli and Bethanie Dople and Olivia Crass; sister, Tonya Chadwell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends met Tuesday at Campbell Memorial Gardens for graveside service and interment with the Rev. Greg Overton officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020