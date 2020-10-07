1/
Sonya Faye (Wilson) Dople
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonya Faye Wilson Dople, age 46, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mae Oma McKamey Wilson; grandparents, Link and Osie McKamey, Luther and Dicie Wilson.
She is survived by her children, Gage, Kayli and Bethanie Dople and Olivia Crass; sister, Tonya Chadwell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends met Tuesday at Campbell Memorial Gardens for graveside service and interment with the Rev. Greg Overton officiating.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved