Spencer Douglas Young, age 81, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 8.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Blanche (Douglas) Young.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Young; sons, Spencer Lee Young of Hillsboro, Ohio and Ron Begley; daughters, Cathy Boyd of Catlettsburg, Kentucky and Clella Lane of Lusby, Maryland.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimbo Bolton officiating. Internment to follow the funeral services at Oddfellow cemetery.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019
