Stacey M. Daugherty, age 46, of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Davis Chapel Community Baptist Church. Stacey enjoyed gardening and crocheting, but what she loved the most was being with her daughters and family.
She was preceded in death by father, Dean Woodward; mother, Jewell Ellison Day; and stepfather, Lee Day.
She is survived by husband, Chris Daugherty; daughters, Elizabeth Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty and Samantha Daugherty; sisters, Greta Day, and husband, Robert Pugh, Emily Plunk, and husband, Wes and Joyce McEntire; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ancil and Frances Daugherty; stepmother, Vickie Woodward; aunt, Faye Childress; uncle, Ray Ellison, and wife, Barbara; great-aunt, Pearl Lynch; brother-in-law, David Daugherty, and wife, Samantha; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Campbell County Cancer Association for all of their assistance throughout Stacey's battle.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Lloyd and the Rev. Matt Childress officiating. The family received friends on Wednesday before funeral services. Family and friends will meet on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley for graveside services and interment.
Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 14, 2019