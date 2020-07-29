Stella Mae (Evans) Rutherford, age 86, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, July 24. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Lake View Baptist Church since the age of 14. Stella enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, doing arts and crafts, going to country music singings, and collecting red birds.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Granville M. Rutherford; sons, Jimmy M.
Rutherford and Tommy Earl Rutherford; parents, Earl and Ollie Evans; brother, Clarence Evans; sisters, Brenda Sue (Evans) Stroup and Lucille (Evans) Draughn.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Rutherford of Jacksboro; daughter, Nancy Rutherford of LaFollette; grandchildren, Angela Rutherford of Jacksboro, Beth Kirby of LaFollette, Jimmy Lee Rutherford of Caryville, Carrie Brock of Jacksboro, Jake Rutherford of LaFollette, Nikki Williams of Three Rivers, Michigan, Sierra Housley of Jacksboro, and
Sydney Rutherford of Jacksboro; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Evans and wife Linda Jacksboro; sisters, Fanna Allen of Georgia, Margie Ivey of Caryville, Mary Stroup of Caryville, and Faye Wright of Jacksboro.
Friends and family met Tuesday, July 28 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Well Springs Cemetery for graveside service with the Chaplain Ben Neal officiating.
July 30, 2020