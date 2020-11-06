Stephanie Lynn Brock Tidwell, 46, of Jacksboro, died at Ft. Sanders Hospital, Knoxville, on Oct. 27.

She is preceded in death by her father, Milburn Brock of Stoney Fork, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, William (Willie) Tidwell of Jacksboro; son, Thomas Kennedy of LaFollette; daughter, Chelsey Weaver of LaFollette; mother, Bessie Brock of Eldorado, MD; amd a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

At this time no services are planned for Stephanie.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

