Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM LaFollette Church of God Funeral service 2:00 PM LaFollette Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Sterling Haskel "Hack" Ayers, age 83, of Jacksboro, was born in Stinking Creek, on Feb. 10, 1936. He passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Hack was a member of LaFollette Church of God. He was an Auctioneer, REALTOR, Hotelier, County Court Clerk, 2 term State Representative, National Auctioneers Association Past President and Hall of Fame Member, Tennessee Auctioneers Association Past President and Hall of Fame Member, Rotarian, Gideon, a member of Story Teller's Club, and unofficial Historian of Campbell County.

Hack moved to La Follette at the age of 5 where he was raised in the motel and restaurant business. He graduated from Jacksboro High School and Reich School of Auctioneering. He was a loving husband and father. He lived his life by Love God First and Love Your Neighbor. Hack and Tomi were best known for founding Hack's Bargain Barn and Ayers Auction and Real Estate.

Hack lived an amazing life and was blessed beyond measure and his life speaks volumes. He co-authored a book with Beverly Porter, recounting his personal and regional stories. The book "Hills, Deals, and Stills" is available on Amazon.

Hack was preceded in death by his father, John Ayers "High Johnny"; mother, Lassie Clepper Ayers Baird; brother, John Ayers, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Jerri Roach Carney and Ray Carney; infant son, John Wesley Ayers.

Hack leaves behind a wife, Tomi Housley Ayers; daughters and son-in-laws, Debra Nelson Lawson and Jerry Lawson, Traci and J.J. Dower, Codi and Paul Provins III; brother, R.L. and Helen Ayers; sister, Carolyn and Joe Human; grandchildren, Nikki and Allen Bumgardner, Joshua and Brooklyn Nelson, Addison and Matt Russell, Alissa and Brian Miracle, 2cd Lt Sterling "Rusty" and Sarah Provins, Preston and Loren Provins, Trace Provins; 8 great-grandchildren; special friend, Charlie Daivis; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Honorary Pall Bearers, Charlie Davis, Leo Richardson, Lonnie Hatmaker, Roger Ball, Roger Johnson, Joe Coker, and Bear Stephenson.

His family would like to thank the LaFollette Courts Assisted Living for their devotion and great care of Hack and his family.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to LaFollette Church of God, 1906 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766

Family received friends Monday, Jan. 13 at LaFollette Church of God the funeral services with the Rev. Michael Dent officiating and the eulogy by Josh Nelson. Interment services followed at Campbell Memorial Gardens.

" Condolences may be given online at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

Sterling Haskel "Hack" Ayers, age 83, of Jacksboro, was born in Stinking Creek, on Feb. 10, 1936. He passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Hack was a member of LaFollette Church of God. He was an Auctioneer, REALTOR, Hotelier, County Court Clerk, 2 term State Representative, National Auctioneers Association Past President and Hall of Fame Member, Tennessee Auctioneers Association Past President and Hall of Fame Member, Rotarian, Gideon, a member of Story Teller's Club, and unofficial Historian of Campbell County.Hack moved to La Follette at the age of 5 where he was raised in the motel and restaurant business. He graduated from Jacksboro High School and Reich School of Auctioneering. He was a loving husband and father. He lived his life by Love God First and Love Your Neighbor. Hack and Tomi were best known for founding Hack's Bargain Barn and Ayers Auction and Real Estate.Hack lived an amazing life and was blessed beyond measure and his life speaks volumes. He co-authored a book with Beverly Porter, recounting his personal and regional stories. The book "Hills, Deals, and Stills" is available on Amazon.Hack was preceded in death by his father, John Ayers "High Johnny"; mother, Lassie Clepper Ayers Baird; brother, John Ayers, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Jerri Roach Carney and Ray Carney; infant son, John Wesley Ayers.Hack leaves behind a wife, Tomi Housley Ayers; daughters and son-in-laws, Debra Nelson Lawson and Jerry Lawson, Traci and J.J. Dower, Codi and Paul Provins III; brother, R.L. and Helen Ayers; sister, Carolyn and Joe Human; grandchildren, Nikki and Allen Bumgardner, Joshua and Brooklyn Nelson, Addison and Matt Russell, Alissa and Brian Miracle, 2cd Lt Sterling "Rusty" and Sarah Provins, Preston and Loren Provins, Trace Provins; 8 great-grandchildren; special friend, Charlie Daivis; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.Honorary Pall Bearers, Charlie Davis, Leo Richardson, Lonnie Hatmaker, Roger Ball, Roger Johnson, Joe Coker, and Bear Stephenson.His family would like to thank the LaFollette Courts Assisted Living for their devotion and great care of Hack and his family.In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to LaFollette Church of God, 1906 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766Family received friends Monday, Jan. 13 at LaFollette Church of God the funeral services with the Rev. Michael Dent officiating and the eulogy by Josh Nelson. Interment services followed at Campbell Memorial Gardens." Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 16, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close