Steve Carroll

Obituary
Steve Carroll, age 61, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, April 2. He attended White Rock Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deana Maples; children, Justin Price and Angela Carroll; parents, Henry and Betty Carroll.
He is survived by his daughter, Haven Carroll; son, Caleb Maples; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private service will be held for the family.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 9, 2020
