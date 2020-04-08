Steve Carroll, age 61, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, April 2. He attended White Rock Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deana Maples; children, Justin Price and Angela Carroll; parents, Henry and Betty Carroll.
He is survived by his daughter, Haven Carroll; son, Caleb Maples; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private service will be held for the family.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
