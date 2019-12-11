Steve L. Claiborne, age 80, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3. He was lifelong member of LaFollette United Methodist Church, a Veteran and Member of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army National Guard. A charter member of the Indian River Archery Club, Campbell County JayCees, and a TWRA Hunter Safety Instructor. He was employed with the family business, Key Limestone. Steve was a machinist and gunsmith, owning and operating Steel Enterprises and 2nd Amendment Gun Shop. He enjoyed water skiing and his time at the lake.
He is preceded in death by his parents, A. Russell Claiborne and Miona Hill Claiborne; brother, Donn S. Claiborne, Sr.: nephew, A. R. "Rusty" Claiborne.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Scotti Fowler Claiborne; daughters, Jill Shumate and husband, Gilbert, and Janet Claiborne; nephew, Donn S. Claiborne, Jr.; niece, Rebecca Troutman and husband, Reid; and several other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Chris Stanfield officiating. The family received friends from Sunday, Dec. 8 before services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the .
LaFollette Press
December 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 12, 2019