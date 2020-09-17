1/1
Steve Wayne Muse
Steve Wayne Muse, age 50, of Caryville departed to be with the Lord on Sept. 10.
Steve was a loving father and enjoyed every moment spent with his children, enjoyed Alabama, football and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his son, Travis Wayne Muse; parents, Ernest and Robbie Sue Muse; brothers, Finton, Michael, Gary, Terry and Roger Muse.
He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Ginger Muse; daughters, Alissa Muse, Amanda Jones and husband Josh; son, Steven Muse; grandchildren, Jace and Gracie Jones; brothers, Bobby Muse and wife Karen, Robert Muse, Travis Sweat; sisters, Vicki Conner and husband Brian, Tracy Fernandez and husband Jorge, Cissy McGhee and husband Wayne; special pet, Cookie; special friends, Darrell and Harriett Bowling, Tammy Brandenburg, Terry Saunders and Ray Nantz; special niece, Heaven Marlowe; several nieces, nephews, friends and relatives to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
The funeral service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Gary Moser officiating.
Family and friends met Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Carroll Cemetery in Caryville for interment.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
