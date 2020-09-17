Steve Wayne Muse, age 50, of Caryville departed to be with the Lord on Sept. 10.
Steve was a loving father and enjoyed every moment spent with his children, enjoyed Alabama, football and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his son, Travis Wayne Muse; parents, Ernest and Robbie Sue Muse; brothers, Finton, Michael, Gary, Terry and Roger Muse.
He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Ginger Muse; daughters, Alissa Muse, Amanda Jones and husband Josh; son, Steven Muse; grandchildren, Jace and Gracie Jones; brothers, Bobby Muse and wife Karen, Robert Muse, Travis Sweat; sisters, Vicki Conner and husband Brian, Tracy Fernandez and husband Jorge, Cissy McGhee and husband Wayne; special pet, Cookie; special friends, Darrell and Harriett Bowling, Tammy Brandenburg, Terry Saunders and Ray Nantz; special niece, Heaven Marlowe; several nieces, nephews, friends and relatives to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
The funeral service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Gary Moser officiating.
Family and friends met Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Carroll Cemetery in Caryville for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.