Stinnett D. Ballew, age 77, of Resaca,Georgia, died Friday, May 31.Stinnett Davis Ballew was born January 24, 1942 in Old Fort, Tennessee to Price J Ballew and Aline Davis Ballew.

He was born into a Christian family. His father was a deacon and song leader, and his mother was a member of the choir and Sunday School teacher in a Baptist Church. His grandfather, Thomas M. Davis, was an old-fashion Baptist Circuit Riding Preacher.

He was raised in the Old Fort, Tennessee area and graduated from Polk County High School in 1959. On June 29, 1962, he married Edna Ghorley.

He was saved at the age of 9 at the Boanerges Baptist Church. He also led his first song in church at the age of 9. In his teen years he led the singing for several revivals each summer. At the age of 18, God called him to preach in September 1960. He was ordained by the Mountain Springs Baptist Church, Old Fort, Tennessee on October 17, 1965. He pastored a total of seventeen years, pastoring four different Independent Baptist Churches: the Frazier's Chapel Baptist Church at Cleveland, Tennessee, the Bethlehem Baptist Church at Chickamauga, Georgia, the Castle Rock Baptist Church at Jasper, Tennessee and the Bethel Baptist Church at Jacksboro, Tennessee. While pastoring at Bethel, the Lord led him to start Bethel Christian School, and the Bread from Bethel Radio Broadcast. Bread from Bethel was a thirty-minute daily broadcast for over 9 years. While at the Bethel Baptist Church, he was instrumental in starting the Bethel Baptist Church in Jamaica.

In 1982 He resigned the pastorate to enter into the field of Evangelism, and moved to Resaca GA. In Evangelism, he preached at least 45 weeks of revival each year. By the early nineties, most of his meetings were Faith Promise Missions Meetings, with an average of fifty-eight to sixty meetings a year. He was used of God to raise millions of dollars for world missions.

He graduated from Lakeview Baptist College and Seminary with a Masters of Theology and earned Doctor of Divinity. Anchor Baptist Seminary honored him with a Doctor of Divinity,

Since becoming a member of the Concord Baptist Church, Fairmount, Georgia, in 1982, he assisted Pastor Sammy Allen in the camp meetings held at Faith Baptist Camp. He served as the Academic Dean and Professor at the Faith Baptist Institute.

He has authored at least 24 books with several of them being translated into various languages for missionaries around the world.

In September, 2002, God birthed the Harvest Time Broadcast in the heart of Bro. Ballew. It is now heard daily on more than 120 radio stations and by unlimited listening audiences online.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Price and Aline Ballew; mother-in-law, Inez Ghorley; brother, Moses Ballew; and sisters, Maxine Humbard, Arlene Barnes, Katrina Ballew, Geneva Walker, Linda Ballew and Sandra Yarbrough

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edna Ballew; daughters, Donna Kerns (Clint) of Crossville, Tennessee, and Rachel Campbell (Andrew) of Resaca, Georgia; son, David Ballew (Hope) of Asheville, North Caroline; grandchildren, Dustin Ballew, Lydia Kerns, Kaylee Ballew, Drew Campbell (Debbie), and Daniel Campbell; great grandchild, Aubree Campbell; brother, Wallace Ballew (Edna); sisters, Emma McFarland, Naomi Patterson, Jeanette Casteel, and Ann

The family received friends on Wednesday, June 5th at Concord Baptist Church and on Thursday, June 6th.

The funeral services followed Thursday, June 6th with the Bro. Sammy Allen, the Bro. Randy Sutherland, the Bro. Andrew Campbell, the Bro. Daniel Campbell, the Bro. Clint Kerns, the Bro. Marion Atkinson, and the Bro. Joe Arthur officiating. Burial followed at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Dustin Ballew, Drew Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Ellis Heffington, Mike Winchester, and Adam Evans. Honorary Pallbearers are all preachers.

Friends may sign the online guest register at

The Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun were in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 13, 2019

