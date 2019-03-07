Sue Ann (Knisley) Buck, age 76, of LaFollette, TN, formerly of Tipp City, OH died on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Knoxville, TN. Born August 5, 1942 in Highland OH to the late Russell and Lorean {Murdock} Knisley. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Don Knisley; two infant daughters.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Koogler, and Keith Koogler.
Services were held on March 1 in Tipp City, Ohio. Interment was at Maple Hill Cemetery in Ohio.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of local arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019