Sue Robbins, affectionately known as "Mother" left this world and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Sue loved her Children and her Grandchildren deeply. She loved to travel, loved people, never met a stranger, and always had a smile on her face. Sue volunteered for the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for several years, and volunteered for the Campbell County Cancer Association. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Caryville Chapter #415, and was a member of "Majestic Ladies" Red Hat Society, having joined in 2003.
She is preceded in death by his parents, G.L. and Lucille Betty Parker; grandparents, Amos and Mary Miller, and Elizah and Belvia Parker.
She is survived by her children, DeWayne Robbins and wife, Jennifer, Jason Robbins and wife, Marie, and Christal Chumley and husband, Jeffery; grandchildren, Courtney, Tyler, Russell, Shanga, Neeka, and Bubba; great-grandchild, Charlie Sue; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Bakers Forge Cemetery with the Rev. Lawrence Henegar officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Online condolences for Sue may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 16, 2020