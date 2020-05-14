Mrs. Sylvia Marie Epperson Claiborne, age 88 of LaFollette died on Friday, May 8.
She was born on July 30, 1931.
She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord.
She was a longtime member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church of LaFollette.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Peavley Epperson; brother, Ernest Epperson; infant daughter, Linda Lou Claiborne; and niece, Cheryl Claiborne Lyles.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Claiborne Miller and husband, Mike; sons Roger Claiborne and wife, Deborah; Kenneth Claiborne and wife, Shelia of Covington, Georgia; sister, Juanita Claiborne and husband, Ralph of LaFollette; eight grandchildren, Brittany Miller Vann and husband Josh, Brandon Miller, Jessica Claiborne, Madison Claiborne, Tabitha Emerson and husband Jeremy, Justina Cox and husband Creed, Wesley Claiborne and wife Ashley, and Jennifer Claiborne; sisters-in-law, Sarah Epperson, Judy Leach, and Geneva Claiborne and husband, Bob; special nephews, Rick Claiborne and David Lyles; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens with Mrs. Claiborne's nephew, Rick Claiborne and the Rev. Chuck Kohlmeyer officiating. The family received friends on Tuesday at Walters Funeral Home. Online condolences for Mrs. Claiborne may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
May 14, 2020
