Tabitha Georgia Markley, age 47, of LaFollette, died on Oct. 17. She attended New Life Ministries Church.
She is survived by her husband, Brian James Markley of LaFollette; mother, Linda Huling and husband, Benny of LaFollette; father, Ray Lane and wife, Annette of Clinton; son, Adam Markley of LaFollette; daughter, Katy Markley of LaFollette; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. David Goins officiating. Interment followed in Disney Cemetery.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 24, 2019
