Tabitha Georgia Markley

Service Information
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tabitha Georgia Markley, age 47, of LaFollette, died on Oct. 17. She attended New Life Ministries Church.
She is survived by her husband, Brian James Markley of LaFollette; mother, Linda Huling and husband, Benny of LaFollette; father, Ray Lane and wife, Annette of Clinton; son, Adam Markley of LaFollette; daughter, Katy Markley of LaFollette; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. David Goins officiating. Interment followed in Disney Cemetery.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 24, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.