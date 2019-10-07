Tammy Owens Frazier, age 60, of Morley, passed away, Friday, Sept. 27 at her home. She was born September 23, 1959 in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Becky Loveday; father, Sterlin Owens; mother, Bernice Hatfield Owens Edwards.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Frazier; sons, Daniel Frazier and Joshua Frazier; daughters, Stacy Dobson and husband Chris, Tasha Edwards; grandchildren,
Christopher Dobson and wife Hanna, Madison Dobson, Tyler Loveday, Candace Loveday, Paige Woods, Tamara Edwards, Natalie Edwards, Samantha Edwards, Bentley Edwards, Joshua Frazier, Allye Frazier; great-grandchildren, Dalton Dobson and Macy Dobson; brother, Johnny Owens; sister, Frances Leach; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Graveside services was Monday, Sept. 30 in the Owens Family Cemetery (Morley)
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 3, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 8, 2019