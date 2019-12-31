Tammy Lynn Perry, age 54, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Dec. 26.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Bowlin and Gladys Imogene Burns Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica, April, and Stephanie; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Dec. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to
follow at Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment was Sunday, Dec. 29 Davis Chapel Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 1, 2020