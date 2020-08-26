Tammy Regina Kitts Carroll, age 48, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Carroll.

She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Adkins and Clararose Kitts; son, Dalton Kitts; parents, Elbert "June Bug" Kitts and Una Kitts; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service following at Cross-Smith Chapel.

Family and friends met Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Elbert Rose Kitts Jr. Cemetery for graveside service and interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.



