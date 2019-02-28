Thelma Elizabeth Cook, age 62, of LaFollette, died Tuesday, Feb. 19.
She was preceded in death by parents, Harold Slater and Joyce Mullholland; sister, Kitty Jean; and brother, Jim.
She is survived by daughter, Tammy Musick; son, Danny Cook; brother, John; and sisters, Sherry Lynn, Joyce and Linda.
A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, Feb. 22 at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019