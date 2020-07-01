Thelma (Delk) Heaton, age 91, of Jellico, passed away Wednesday, June 24, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 24, 1929 in Jellico, to the late Claude Delk and Mary (Stanfill) Delk.

She was the granddaughter of the late Jasper Delk and Mary (Douglas) Delk and the late Joe Stanfill and Sarah (Carroll) Stanfill.

She was a long time member of Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in her death by her son, Joe R. Heaton; brother, Joe Stanfill; sister, Dorothy M. Carroll; brothers-in-law, Wib McClanahan and Jim Carroll; nieces, JoAnn (Carroll) Wilson, and infant, Denise McClanahan; great–niece, Whitney McClanahan; and great-great nephew, Peyton Hinkle.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Farris, of Jellico; son, Leonard (Lynn) Heaton, Jr., and wife, Cathy, of Jellico; daughter-in-law, Linda Heaton, of Riverside, Ohio; four grandchildren, Shawn Farris, and wife, Lori, of Jellico, Samuel Heaton, of Jellico, Tyler Heaton-Joseph, and partner, Keith, of Newport, Kentucky, Lacie Burdette, and husband, Jason, of Riverside, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Megan Farris, A. J. Farris, and Colton Farris, all of Jellico, and Madison Burdette and Peyton Burdette, both of Riverside, Ohio; sister, Betty McClanahan, of Jellico; six nieces and nephews, Jimmy Carroll, Shirley Lawson, Patty Chadwell, Lisa Oakes, David McClanahan, and Lori LeForce; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; several other relatives and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Friday evening, June 26, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed on Friday, June 26, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Trey Brock and Danny Oakes officiating. Special music will be provided by Sam Sharp.

Pallbearers will be Austin Bowlin, Ralph Davis, Cecil LeForce, Devin Oakes, Brandon Sharp, and Nathan "P. J." Sharp.

Graveside Service and interment was held on Saturday morning, June 27, at the Huddleston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was is in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 2,2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store