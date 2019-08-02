Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Louise (Campbell) Elmore. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Louise (Campbell) Elmore of LaFollette passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 17, at Shannondale Nursing Home in Knoxville. She was born November 29, 1921 in Jellico. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Charles Ray Elmore; infant son Charles Ray Elmore, Jr.; parents, Cadle and Bessie Campbell; brothers, Charlie Campbell and L.A. Campbell; sisters, Dorothy Singleton, Lora Mae Gilburth, Nora Lee Jeffers, and Maude Moss.

She is survived by her sons, Bill Elmore (Nan), Larry Elmore (Sherry), both of Knoxville; grandchildren, Sandra Valukas (Nate), Michael Elmore (Mandy), Chad Elmore (Krista), all of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Valukas, Evan Valukas, Melanie Valukas, Blair Elmore, Hensley Elmore, all of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

Thelma was retired from the Campbell County School System where she worked for many years as a substitute teacher, teacher's aide and on the office administration staff of West LaFollette Elementary School. Thelma was devoted to her family and was a life-long Christian. She was a long-time faithful member, Sunday School teacher and choir member of Faith Way Assembly of God in LaFollette and prior to that was an active member of LaFollette United Methodist Church.

The family received friends on Tuesday March 19, with funeral services following at Martin –Wilson Funeral Home in LaFollette with the Reverend Steve Bruce. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions in her honor to Faith Way Assembly of God, 106 Faith Way, LaFollette, TN 37766, or the .

