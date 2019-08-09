Thelma Louise Seals, age 72, of Speedwell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019. Affectionately called "Poo" by her family, she was born September 8, 1946 in Tazewell, to the late Paul and Nanny (Claiborne) Seals.
She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for many years and was retired from the FBI, working both in Washington DC and Knoxville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Johnny Seals and infant brother, Dan Seals; infant sister, Mary Seals; brother-in-law, Gene Brummitt
She is survived by her sisters, Becky Brummitt of Speedwell and Fay (Ronnie) Marcus of Shenandoah, Virginia; brothers, Daivid (Beverly) Seals, Fredericksburg, Virginia; special great-nephew, Austin Brummitt from Speedwell; nieces, Angela Seals and Jennifer (Rob) Delagarza of Virginia; nephews, Richard (Erica) Brummit, Speedwell, Kevin Seals of Virginia; a host of many more great nieces and nephews.
Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Reynolds officiating. Interment followed in Seals Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
LaFollette Press
May 16, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019