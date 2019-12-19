Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Michael Fahy. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Michael Fahy, 80, of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 14, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. Born on July 22, 1939, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Leo Vincent Fahy and Evelyn Cahoon Fahy.

Thomas spent his childhood years in Rome, GA, and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, DC. Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1962, rising to the rank of Captain and serving as a navigator during the Viet Nam Conflict. While in the Air Force, Thomas graduated from the University of Omaha with a bachelor's degree.

Following an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Thomas earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Maryland and began his career in financial analysis. During his life, he also owned and operated a Catholic book store; taught students at both the elementary and graduate levels; performed quality control for a major manufacturing company; and as a civilian worked for the U.S. Navy.

Thomas spent most of his life in Florida, and later, in Tennessee. Most of his life's work was dedicated to the study and promotion of the Divine Will, a mystical Catholic philosophy documented by Luisa Piccarreta of Italy. In 1994, he founded the Center for the Divine Will, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching others about the Divine Will and to the canonization of Luisa Piccarreta to Catholic sainthood. Thomas traveled the world in his mission to spread the message of the Divine Will. Thomas was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in LaFollette, Tennessee.



In addition to his spiritual pursuits, Thomas was an avid builder, who seemed always to have a project involving lumber to add on to his house or to create a new shed in the backyard. He enjoyed classical music, astronomy, riddles, watching nature programs, and playing board games.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Jane Fahy Smith and Joan Elizabeth Fahy Taylor.

He is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 57 years, Katherine Mehrtens Fahy of Jacksboro; daughter, Evelyn Marie Fahy and her husband Jeffrey Lee Mason of Raleigh, North Caroline; a sister, Mary Cecilia Fahy Smith, of Kensington, Maryland; and a host of many nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.



A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1142 East Elm St., LaFollette, TN, preceded at 9:30 a.m. by visitation and recitation of the rosary. Mass will be followed by a military final salute, officiated by the Campbell County Honor Guard, and lunch in the church hall. Burial will take place on Monday, December 23, at 2 p.m., at Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Masses may be offered for the repose of Thomas' soul, and memorial contributions may be made to:

The Luisa Piccarreta Center for the Divine Will

P.O. Box 415

Jacksboro, TN 37757

423-566-5178

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 19, 2019

