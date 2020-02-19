Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tom" Painter. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM New Horizon Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Painter, age 74, of LaFollette, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Tom was born Nov. 18, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Ruth (Kraft) Painter. He was an English teacher at Stebbins High School in Dayton, Ohio and enjoyed his retirement at The Deerfield Lake Resort. Tom was truly a family man's man. He loved volunteering for the Lord and was always a helping hand. Over the past ten years, his favorite places to serve were The Connection, The Shepherd's Home, and Camp Galilee. Tom enjoyed leading worship at Deerfield's Hanger Church. He loved boating, golfing, and fishing with his family and friends. Tom was blessed to be a member of The Stevie and the Wonders band, playing the guitar and singing for community events and fundraisers.

Tom is survived by his wife, Fran Painter of 54 years; daughters, Gretchen Tongco and husband, Wayne and Julie Truett and husband, Patrick; grandchildren, Bradley and Colleen Tongco and Ben and Megan Truett; brother, David Painter and wife, Nancy; sister, Linda Stansfield and husband, Tom; and a host of several other family members and friends to mourn his passing. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at the New Horizon Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the Galilee Bible Camp, 586 Camp Galilee Road, LaFollette, Tennessee 37766.

Tom's guestbook may be viewed at

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 20, 2020

