Thomas "Tommy" Slover, Sr., age 81, of LaFollette, died Tuesday, May 28. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Slover and Thelma Mayfield Slover.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen Louise Slover; sons, Thomas Slover, Jr., and Keith Slover; daughter, Dawna Cecil.
The family received friends Thursday, May 30, before funeral services at the church. Funeral services followed at Charity Worship Center with the Rev. Harry James officiating. Interment followed at Peabody Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 6, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019