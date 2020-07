Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy "Timmy" Flick, age 60, of Caryville died on Monday, July 20.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Walter Flick.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Flick; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral Services were Thursday, July 23, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Visitation to follow.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

July 30, 2020



