Timothy Grant Tidwell, age 53, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Monday, March 23. He was born March 3, 1967, to Robert Harold and Linda Geneva Tidwell. Tim was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. He was employed as a corrections officer for the Hamilton County Sherriff's Department Juvenile Detention Center for 24 years.
?He is survived by his parents, Robert and Linda Tidwell; sister, Nancy Peralta; twin nieces, Jiannella and Jeovanna Peralta; best friend, Ed Stergar; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
?A Graveside services was held on Wednesday, March 25, at Melvin Cemetery with the Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Save The Children at www.savethechildren.org. Services in Indiana were entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. Online condolences for Mr. Tidwell may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
