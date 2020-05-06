Timothy Ray Perkins, age 54, of Jellico, died on Thursday, April 30 at his residence.
Timothy was born in Jellico on Sept. 17, 1965 to the late Jess Elmer Perkins and Lydia June Douglas Perkins.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Timothy Perkins; mother, Lydia June Perkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Perkins family in your prayers.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
