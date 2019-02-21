Tom C. Leach, age 94, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12. He was a member and former Trustee of East LaFollette Baptist Church. Tom owned and operated Tom C. Leach Real Estate, and was a Real Estate Broker since 1961. He was also a former LaFollette City Councilman, served as a member of the LaFollette Hospital Board of Directors, helped build and develop Rainbow Acres Baptist Home, was an active member of Kerbela Shrine Temple where he assisted in transporting children to in Lexington, Kentucky and was a founding member of the Campbell County Cancer Association.
He was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Elizabeth Hill Leach; sisters, Ruby Teague, Joie Lambdin and Mary Ida Siler; and brother, Milford Leach.
He is survived by wife, Billie Dee Seiber Leach; son, Michael W. Leach; daughter, Deborah K. Leach Tindell; grandchildren, Michael D. Leach, Brian Leach, and wife, Renee Lindsay Leach and Elissa Cox, and husband, Jason Cox; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at East LaFollette Baptist Church with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating, interment following at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family received friends on Saturday before funeral services.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Online condolences for Tom Leach may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019