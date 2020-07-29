1/
Tom "Tom Cat" Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom (Tom Cat) Williams, age 52, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday July 21.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Jean Morrow Williams.
He is survived by wife, Rosa Lee Wilson Williams; father, Elisha Williams; son, J.J. Clear; daughter, Nikki Clear and Sarah Clear; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family home 1184 Davis Chapel Rd LaFollette, Tn 37766. Sunday, July 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette, is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 30, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved