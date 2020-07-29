Tom (Tom Cat) Williams, age 52, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday July 21.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Jean Morrow Williams.

He is survived by wife, Rosa Lee Wilson Williams; father, Elisha Williams; son, J.J. Clear; daughter, Nikki Clear and Sarah Clear; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family home 1184 Davis Chapel Rd LaFollette, Tn 37766. Sunday, July 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette, is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 30, 2020



