Tony (Beechnut) Ayers, age 59, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, March 12. He was of Christian Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Pansy Goins Ayers.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Jones Ayers; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, March 14 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral Service following at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Luke Day officiating. Family and friends will met Sunday, March 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Goins Cemetery for Interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020