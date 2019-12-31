Tony McCullough, age 72, of Frakes, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born May 19, 1947 in Valley Creek, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his father, Caryles McCullough; mother, Jean Jones McCullough.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Violet Humfleet McCullough; children, Harvey McCullough, Anthony "Red" McCullough, James McCullough, Denise Herrell, Tonya Partin, Paige Parks, Harmony McCullough, Carla Abdou; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Monday, Dec. 30 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral to follow with the Rev. Randy Douglas.
Military Honors by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #154
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
January 2, 2020
