Tonya Marie Lawson, age 45, of Caryville, died on Friday, Nov. 8. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Nance.
She is survived by her sons, Kadin Wayne Lawson and Robert Keegan Lawson;
father, Larry Lawson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her
passing.
Visitation was Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Hobert McCreary officiating. Friends and family will meet 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Willoughby Cemetery for interment
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 14, 2019
