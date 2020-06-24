Truman Edward Cordell Sr.
1937 - 2020
Truman Edward Cordell, Sr., age 82, of Newcomb, passed away Thursday, June 18, at his home. He was born Dec. 14, 1937 in Jellico Creek, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Bigie Cordell; mother, Laura Hicks Cordell; brother, Cecil Roosevelt Cordell; sisters, Vicki Stoder, Flossie Singleton.
He is survived by his wife, Ivalene Cordell; sons, Truman Edward Cordell, Jr., Patrick Wayne Cordell and wife Krystal; daughter, Lisa Marie Frank; step-children, Norma Lamb and husband Rodney,
Billy Smith and Tammy; grandchildren, Nicki, Melissa, Tiffany, Jeremy, Amber, Ashley, Phillip, Taylor, Destiny, Justin and Ayden; several great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Reba Orr,
Lola Douglas and husband Mitt, Wanda Faye Cordell; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, June 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed at the funeral home with the Rev. Lester Cox. The burial followed in the Fox Cemetery (Newcomb)
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
