Tyler Mac Williams, age 41, of Jellico, passed away Sunday, June 14, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born May 13, 1979 in Harlan, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Christie McNealy Williams; son, Asher Williams; daughter, Summer Williams; step-children, Gage Minton, Logan Minton, and Sydney Davis; parents, Mackey and Jane rice Williams; grandchildren, Merci Minton, Gannon Dilbeck; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Thursday, June 18, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed with the Rev. Adam Hunley. The burial was Friday, June 19 in the Rice Family Cemetery in (Harlan, Kentucky).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store