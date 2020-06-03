Ulysses (Sonny) Chadwell, age 77, of Clinton, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Friday, May 29. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from McDonalds Construction Co.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Maxwell Chadwell; parents, Dewey and Gladys White Chadwell; brothers, William and Eugene (Pete) Chadwell.
He is survived by his son, Ricky and wife Tammy Chadwell; daughter, Brenda Chadwell; grandson, Richard and wife Amber Chadwell; great-grand-daughter, Eleanor Chadwell; special aunt, Pauline White Johnson.
The family received friends Tuesday, June 2, at Cross-Smith Chapel with funeral to follow.
The Rev. J.J. Patterson officiating. Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral
Home and proceeded to Chadwell Cemetery for interment.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 4, 2020
LaFollette Press
June 4, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.