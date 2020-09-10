Vanessia Lynn (Rhymer) Hickman, age 50, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Vanessia is survived by her husband, Mike Hickman, of LaFollette; daughter, Ashley Huddleston, of Knoxville; parents, Earl and June Rhymer, of Tazewell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

September 10, 2020



