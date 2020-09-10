1/
Vanessia Lynn (Rhymer) Hickman
Vanessia Lynn (Rhymer) Hickman, age 50, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Vanessia is survived by her husband, Mike Hickman, of LaFollette; daughter, Ashley Huddleston, of Knoxville; parents, Earl and June Rhymer, of Tazewell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
