Velma Lee Cox, age 60, of Jellico, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at the Lafollette Medical Center.

She was born July 6, 1960 in Jellico.

Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donald "Donnie" Cox; grandparents, Shird and Arnath Martin Stanfill; sisters, Shirley Justice and Polly Bowman; brothers, Stanley Stanfill, Tommy Stanfill; father, Luther Justice, Jr.; mother, Bessie Evelyn Stanfill Gustafson.

She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Cox and wife Jaclyn; grandsons, Tristan and Aydan Cox; brothers, Earl Stanfill, Roger Stanfill, Freddy Stanfill, Billy Joe Stanfill; sisters, Sarah Mae Hurst, Donna Kennedy and husband Larry; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Monday, Nov. 9, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. John Loudin officiating.

The burial was Nov. 10 in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

