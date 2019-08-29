Velma Bridge Long, age 89, of Elk Valley, passed away Monday, Aug. 19 at her home. She was born November 23, 1929 in Elk Valley.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Long; parents, Esley and Beulah Bates Bridges; step-mother, Sylvia Bridges; sisters, Ruby Cheeny and Geneva Marcum.
She is survived by her sons, William Francis "Butch" Long and wife, Patty, David Long and wife, Sue; daughters, Betty Rich and husband, Harry, Debra Day, Linda Perkins and husband, Roeland, Brenda Lovely, Stacey Long; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lois Jone; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed with the Rev. Harold "Pete" Norman and the Rev. Chase Lay. Burial was Thursday, Aug. 22 in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 29, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 30, 2019