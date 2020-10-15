1/
Verdie Mae Smith
1939 - 2020
Verdie Mae Smith, age 80, of Caryville, was born Oct. 13, 1939 and passed away Monday, Oct. 12.
She was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Smith; parents, Claude (Chalk) and Ruth (McGhee) Smith; sisters, Margaret Smith Taylor, Mona Smith Hatmaker and niece, Elizabeth Ann Taylor Daugherty.
She is survived by her son, Charles Gene Smith; daughter, Rebecca H. Cooper (Perry); stepchildren, Tammy Ellison, Bobby Smith, and Jackie Smith; granddaughters, Christina Hunter, Lindsey Lewis, Sydney Cooper, Tia Ellison, Jacob and Wesley Smith; great-grandchildren, Aniston, Haidyn, and Asher Hunter; Hudson Garland; Harper, Sadie, and Brody Lewis; several step great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Smith Miller (Bob); aunt, Della (Bo) Chapman; nieces and nephews, Catherine Patty (Gerald), Eddie Hatmaker (Bertha), Mike Miller (Gina), Karen Aslinger (Randy), and Kenny Taylor (Kim).
Friends stopped by Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home for viewing and to sign the guestbook.
Family and friends will meet 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a 1 p.m., graveside service and interment with the Rev. Johnny Dabney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Campbell County Cancer Association, Inc. P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN, 37757.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
