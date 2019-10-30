Verlin M. Mynatt

Obituary
Verlin M. Mynatt, age 95, of LaFollette, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26. He was a WWII Army Veteran of the 34th Infantry Division. Retired from LaFollette Medical Center and attended Cherry Bottom Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jolene Walters Mynatt; parents, James and Surelda Nelson Mynatt; 5 sisters; 2 brothers.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Mynatt, John and wife, Barbara Mynatt; sister, Katherine; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren;
and several nieces, nephews and other family to mourn his passing.
A private Interment will be held at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
