Verlin M. Mynatt, age 95, of LaFollette, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26. He was a WWII Army Veteran of the 34th Infantry Division. Retired from LaFollette Medical Center and attended Cherry Bottom Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jolene Walters Mynatt; parents, James and Surelda Nelson Mynatt; 5 sisters; 2 brothers.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Mynatt, John and wife, Barbara Mynatt; sister, Katherine; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren;
and several nieces, nephews and other family to mourn his passing.
A private Interment will be held at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
