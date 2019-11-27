Vestle Ridenour, age 83, of Morrow, Ohio formerly of the Stinking Creek Community, died on Monday, Nov. 18. He was a former service station owner in Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ridenour; parents, Millard and Della Slover Ridenour.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 24 before funeral services. Funeral services Sunday, Nov. 24 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Grooms, the Rev. Pat Ayers, and the Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating. Interment to follow at Davis Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
November 28, 2019
