Vicki Marie (Walker) Partin, age 50, of Jellico, died on Sunday morning, July 5, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 9, 1970 in Jellico, to the late Charles Russell Walker and Nora E. "Mickey" Walker.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Partin; sons, Austin Partin and Brody Partin; and several other relatives, and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday evening, July 7, at the Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

The funeral immediately followed on Tuesday evening, July 7, at the Crouches Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Sutton, the Rev. Charlie Walker, and the Rev. Trey Brock officiating. Special music will be provided by the Crouches Creek Baptist Church Choir, Nancy McKiddy, and the Rev. Mike Sutton and Chelsea Thacker.

Burial followed on Wednesday morning, July 8, in the Huddleston Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 9, 2020



