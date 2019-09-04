Vicky Edwards, age 63, of Speedwell, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Vicky was employed with Dr. James Farris for many years, and later UT Internal Medicine in LaFollette.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Elder J.C. Monday.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Edwards; sons, Derek Edwards and Wife, Jennifer, and Bradley Edwards and Wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Emily Edwards, Erin Edwards, Caleb Edwards, Riley Edwards, Piper Edwards, Graeson Edwards, Ella Edwards, Raelyn Edwards, and J. Cooper Edwards; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Layla Tinch; mother, Winona Sparks Monday; brother, Michael Monday and Partner, Anthony Valdez; Many other relatives, friends, church family, and co-workers.
The family received friends Friday, Aug. 30 at Walters Funeral Home.
Funeral Services were Saturday, Aug. 31at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Russell officiating. Interment followed at Braden Cemetery in Speedwell. Pallbearers: Anthony Valdez, Max Daniels, James Brooks, Caleb Edwards, Riley Edwards, and Josh Goins. Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Sexton and Graeson Edwards. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 P.M. Friday at Walters Funeral Home.
Online condolences for Mrs. Edwards may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 5, 2019
