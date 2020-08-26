1/
Vicky Sue Marlow
Vicky Sue Marlow, age 55, of LaFollette, formerly of Speedwell, died on Friday, Aug. 21.
She is preceded in death by her infant son, Baby Jeffery; husband, Frank Marlow; parents, Leo McCulley and Marie Meadows Moore.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodie Mae Taylor; son, John Preston; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends will meet 2 p.m. Sunday at Marlow Cemetery in Speedwell for graveside services and interment.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
