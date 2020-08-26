Vicky Sue Marlow, age 55, of LaFollette, formerly of Speedwell, died on Friday, Aug. 21.

She is preceded in death by her infant son, Baby Jeffery; husband, Frank Marlow; parents, Leo McCulley and Marie Meadows Moore.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodie Mae Taylor; son, John Preston; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family and friends will meet 2 p.m. Sunday at Marlow Cemetery in Speedwell for graveside services and interment.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

