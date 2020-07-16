1/1
Victor Haynes
Victor Haynes, age 58, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, July 9. He was employed with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office as a Corrections Officer and O'Reilly Auto Parts. Victor was a 1980 Graduate of Campbell County High School, and attended the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Tech University. He was a proud youth sports coach and enjoyed watching football and basketball.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Henry and Rose Ella Haynes; aunt, Carolyn Haynes; uncles, Henry Haynes, Jr., Larry Haynes, Luther Haynes, and Stanley Haynes.
He is survived by his parents, Annie and Walter Sutton; daughter, Jordan Haynes; sons, Victor Haynes, Jr. and Zavion Haynes; brother, Walters Sutton, III and wife, Jannice; sister, Renee Sutton; aunt, Ella Jackson and William Stokes; uncle, Manny and Barbara Haynes; relatives, Yvonne Haynes, Quentin Brathwaite, Vanessa Haynes, Gaea Haynes, Leah Henry, Lauren Haynes, Sonia Haynes, Tiffany Haynes, Nickie Haynes, Cahseen Haynes, Carolyn Sutton, and many more relatives and friends.
Funeral Services Monday, July 13, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis King officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family received friends Monday before funeral services. Online condolences for Mr. Haynes may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
July 13, 2020
To:The Family of Victor you have my deepest sympathy to you Victor was a very nice guy I worked with him at O'Reilly he was a pleasure to be around always had a kind word he's truly going to be missed Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kenneth Banks
Coworker
July 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Victor passing,I worked with him at oriley, s a great guy to work with,may God bless him ,and his family
Eddie wilburn
Coworker
July 12, 2020
Want to send our deepest condolences to Victor's children, Victor's mother & family. From Mae Henry "I worked with Victor at Lakeshore. He was so kind & helpful to me & our clients. He always made you laugh & made a long work day fly by!" From Belinda Beeler I worked with Victor at Cerebral Palsy Center. Everything Mae said was so true. All staff & clients loved Victor! He had such a positive personality & a BIG GRIN! He will be missed by all! We will be praying for your family.
Belinda Beeler
Coworker
July 12, 2020
Want to send our deepest condolences to Victor's children, Victor's mother & family. From Mae Henry "I worked with Victor at Lakeshore. He was so helpful & kind to me & our clients. He always worked so hard, made everyone laugh & made a long, hard work day fly by!" From Belinda Beeler I worked with Victor at Cerebral Palsy Center. Everything Mae said is so true! Everyone at the C.P. Center-staff & clients- loved Victor! He was such positive person, always looked for good in everyone & will be missed by all! We will be praying for your family.
Belinda Beeler
Coworker
July 11, 2020
My name is Sherrara Francis unfortunately I'm away in Boston. I heard about Victor an I lost a dear friend. Victor and I worked together at Highland Group Home he was the glue that made that home run smooth. From working around the clock to preparing all the holiday meals. He would even take clients to Baseball Games and Movies and so much more. He would bring his children over to be around an interact and teach them how to love and respect all people no matter how God made them. Victor could light up a room with his personality and make you laugh so quick. He was a Wonderful Man and Father. He had so much love for his family and friends. If you ever needed him he was always there for you. Not only that but he was humble and would say he wasn't perfect but be wasn't going to give up on what he believed in because of God, his family and friends. Thank You Victor for being my dear sweet and loving friend.
Sherrara Francis
Friend
July 11, 2020
I worked with Victor for many years at cerebral palsy center of Knoxville. He was a good friend to have. Victor was polite and friendly to all. He will be missed by many. My condolences to the Haynes family.
Heber Clark
Coworker
July 11, 2020
May God bless and comfort you during this very difficult time. Hold on to the promise of GOD and look to HIM for your help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Karen Cromer Manzie
Friend
July 11, 2020
Ann and Walter & Family. We are so sorry about the passing of your Son, we remember him as a wonderful young Man. There are no words to make his loss less painful, but we will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers that God continued to comfort you during this time. We love you guys and praying for you.
Will(Maosa) MOORE
Friend
July 11, 2020
What can I acually say about a man that spoke it himself? A truely loving man. My friend. My heart hurts. There was never a time that we passed at work that he didn't stop for a hug. I'm talking a real hug, he made you feel important and loved. If you came to work without a smile he gave you his. I will miss him. Please know he was truely loved and will be missed by a lot of folks. He not only touched my life.. but my heart. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
I wish I could be there to support you, but I will be at work, but please know we are praying for you and he was very loved at O'Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center. If I can help in any way.. please let me know..
Teresa Ritter
Coworker
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 10, 2020
Victor will always have a soft spot in my heart. He will be remembered as a good CO...he will sorely be missed.
Chelsea Sigala
Acquaintance
