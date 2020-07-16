Victor Haynes, age 58, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, July 9. He was employed with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office as a Corrections Officer and O'Reilly Auto Parts. Victor was a 1980 Graduate of Campbell County High School, and attended the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Tech University. He was a proud youth sports coach and enjoyed watching football and basketball.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Henry and Rose Ella Haynes; aunt, Carolyn Haynes; uncles, Henry Haynes, Jr., Larry Haynes, Luther Haynes, and Stanley Haynes.
He is survived by his parents, Annie and Walter Sutton; daughter, Jordan Haynes; sons, Victor Haynes, Jr. and Zavion Haynes; brother, Walters Sutton, III and wife, Jannice; sister, Renee Sutton; aunt, Ella Jackson and William Stokes; uncle, Manny and Barbara Haynes; relatives, Yvonne Haynes, Quentin Brathwaite, Vanessa Haynes, Gaea Haynes, Leah Henry, Lauren Haynes, Sonia Haynes, Tiffany Haynes, Nickie Haynes, Cahseen Haynes, Carolyn Sutton, and many more relatives and friends.
Funeral Services Monday, July 13, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis King officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family received friends Monday before funeral services. Online condolences for Mr. Haynes may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020