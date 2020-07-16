Victor Haynes

My name is Sherrara Francis unfortunately I'm away in Boston. I heard about Victor an I lost a dear friend. Victor and I worked together at Highland Group Home he was the glue that made that home run smooth. From working around the clock to preparing all the holiday meals. He would even take clients to Baseball Games and Movies and so much more. He would bring his children over to be around an interact and teach them how to love and respect all people no matter how God made them. Victor could light up a room with his personality and make you laugh so quick. He was a Wonderful Man and Father. He had so much love for his family and friends. If you ever needed him he was always there for you. Not only that but he was humble and would say he wasn't perfect but be wasn't going to give up on what he believed in because of God, his family and friends. Thank You Victor for being my dear sweet and loving friend.

