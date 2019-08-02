Viola Etta Owens Smith, age 101, of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, July 20, at the Sevierville Health & Rehab Center. She was born October 15, 1917 in Elk Valley.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith; father, George Sherman Owens; mother, Betty Cooper Owens; sisters, Lola Monroe,
Virgie Baird, Lottie Belt, Geneva Violet Owens, Hattie Lou Owens, Geraldine Heatherly; brother, Barton Warren Owens.
She is survived by her daughter, Billie Gene Olvey; nieces, Faye Ogle and Betty Hudson; sisters, June Perkins, Sue Collins, Juanita Owens,
Mary Rachel Ware; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Wednesday, July 24, at the Stanfield United Baptist Church. Funeral services to following with burial service in the Warren Memorial Garden (Elk Valley).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019