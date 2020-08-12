Violet Lambdin Burns Holman, age 90, of White Oak (Duff), went to be with the Lord Monday, August 3, at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare in Lafollette. She was born Sept. 11, 1929 in White Oak.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Delmar Burns and Thomas Holman, Jr.; parents, Walter and Pairlee Bolton Lambdin; brothers, Bill, R.L., Jay, Dewey Jack, Junior, Donald and Rev. Duncan Lambdin.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Burns of Sidney, Ohio, Jamie (Julie) Burns of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughters, Regina (Gary) Warman of White Oak, Rita Fogt of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren,

G. Matthew (Natasha) Warman of Lafollette, Jesse Warman of White Oak, Joshua Burns of Port Vincent, Louisiana, Jordan Burns of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Jennifer (Philip) Macias of Sidney, Ohio, Jacob Burns (Kylie Davis) of Sidney, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Denario, Brantley and Livvy; and a

of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside Service Friday, August 7, at the Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek) with the Rev. Paul Cox officiating.

THE FAMILY REQUEST THAT MASKS BE WORN FOR THE SAFETY OF HER FAMILY & FRIENDS.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.



August 13, 2020



