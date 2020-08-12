1/
Violet (Lambdin Burns) Holman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Lambdin Burns Holman, age 90, of White Oak (Duff), went to be with the Lord Monday, August 3, at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare in Lafollette. She was born Sept. 11, 1929 in White Oak.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Delmar Burns and Thomas Holman, Jr.; parents, Walter and Pairlee Bolton Lambdin; brothers, Bill, R.L., Jay, Dewey Jack, Junior, Donald and Rev. Duncan Lambdin.
She is survived by her sons, Roger Burns of Sidney, Ohio, Jamie (Julie) Burns of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughters, Regina (Gary) Warman of White Oak, Rita Fogt of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren,
G. Matthew (Natasha) Warman of Lafollette, Jesse Warman of White Oak, Joshua Burns of Port Vincent, Louisiana, Jordan Burns of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Jennifer (Philip) Macias of Sidney, Ohio, Jacob Burns (Kylie Davis) of Sidney, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Denario, Brantley and Livvy; and a
of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service Friday, August 7, at the Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek) with the Rev. Paul Cox officiating.
THE FAMILY REQUEST THAT MASKS BE WORN FOR THE SAFETY OF HER FAMILY & FRIENDS.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved